Student-led revolt in PoK mirrors Nepal, Bangladesh; protests threaten to spiral nationwide

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), which the Shehbaz Sharif government thought had brought under control, is on the boil again. Complaints about large-scale atrocities, especially against students, are being reported, even as India condemned the action.

Intelligence agencies say that while the protests last month were by the political class and activists, this time it is the students who have taken the lead. This has given the Sharif government much to worry about, as it is well known what the students did in Nepal and Bangladesh.

The protests began at the University of Azad Kashmir. The students raised the issues of the demerit in intermediate exams and rising fees. The government immediately banned student unions and political activities at the university.

Currently, it is only the students who are protesting. They have been raising anti-Pakistan slogans. The anger is against the Sharif government and the atrocities being committed by the Pakistan military.

The Sharif government is taking no chances and is doing everything possible to put down the protests. As per Intelligence inputs, the protest has the potential of gaining traction in a huge way, not just in PoK, but in the rest of Pakistan as well.

The Nepal situation is fresh on everyone’s mind. There are many similarities between the protests that rocked Kathmandu and the one that is taking place in PoK. In both cases, the protests were against corruption and lack of opportunities, and lack of development. The protests in Nepal turned violent when the government ordered a ban on social media.

Similar issues are being raised in PoK as well. While issues such as corruption and lack of development have been raised over the past few months, the students in particular are angry about the exam boards' e-marking policy. The students say that this policy is affecting 10,000 students.

The Pakistani government is also worried that many others will join the students, and this could well become a nationwide movement. The Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) has said that it will back the students. This would give the protesters more teeth and grit to fight against the establishment.

Experts say that this situation should not be viewed in isolation. Pakistan is facing trouble on many fronts. There is trouble in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa already, which the military is finding extremely hard to deal with.

On the other hand, the establishment is constantly dealing with Imran Khan and his supporters. Protests, like the one that is taking place in the PoK, involve students. The atrocities being committed against them can gain them sympathy from students across the nation, the experts say. This is what is worrying the Sharif government.

An official said that the arbitrary arrests of students, violation of human rights, and suppression of the unions are bound to hurt Pakistan.

The manner in which the situation is being handled, there is every chance that it could get worse, not just for the PoK but the rest of Pakistan as well. PoK watchers say that issues such as corruption and mismanagement are nothing new in the region.

Issues such as these have been simmering for long, but the establishment has always used brute force to silence those who raise questions. In the last one and a half years, there has been a change in approach by those raising questions. They have been standing up to the atrocities, and each time the government has entered into a truce, it has been temporary.

Officials say that this is a clear indicator that there is a storm brewing and Pakistan may well witness a Nepal or Bangladesh-like situation soon.