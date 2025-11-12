Suicide Blast Outside Islamabad Court Kills 12, Injures 27: Terror Attack in Pakistan

A suicide bomb exploded outside a district court in Islamabad. The blast killed 12 people and injured 27, said Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

How it happened

The bomber tried to enter the court but couldn’t.

He waited near a police car for around 15 minutes before setting off the bomb.

The blast took place at 12:39 pm.

Videos showed smoke, a burnt car, and police at the site.

Who claimed it

A group called Jumaat Ul Ahrar, linked to the Pakistani Taliban (TTP), claimed the attack.

However, the main TTP leaders denied any role.

Government response

Minister Naqvi said the attacker would be identified and punished.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accused India-backed groups, but India denied the claim.

Eyewitness

A lawyer near the court said he heard a loud blast and saw people running.

He saw two bodies near the gate and cars on fire.

Current situation

Such suicide attacks are rare in Islamabad, but this blast shows security risks remain in the capital.