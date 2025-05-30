Supreme Court lets Trump end temporary parole for 500,000 migrants

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for the Trump administration to terminate a two-year parole program that had granted temporary residency and work authorization to roughly 532,000 nationals of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela. The justices, in a brief order, stayed a decision by U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani of Massachusetts, who had ruled that the Department of Homeland Security could not strip these individuals of their legal status en masse without individualized reviews.

The emergency application, filed by DHS Secretary Kristi Noem under the federal Immigration and Nationality Act, was approved over the dissent of Justices Ketanji Brown Jackson and Sonia Sotomayor. Justice Jackson warned that allowing the government to move forward “precipitously” could have “devastating consequences” for half a million noncitizens whose cases remain pending.

Initiated in 2022 by then-Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the CHNV parole initiatives were designed to ease border pressures by admitting applicants who passed security screenings and secured U.S.-based sponsors willing to provide housing. Each parole period was set to expire after two years, and in October 2024 DHS had announced that it would not renew any of the grants beyond their initial terms.

Challengers—including individual parolees and the Haitian Bridge Alliance—argued in lower courts that Noem lacked authority to rescind their status without individualized determinations, and that a blanket termination would leave all program participants undocumented, unable to work, and vulnerable to deportation. Judge Talwani agreed, but her ruling is now paused while litigation continues.

Solicitor General D. John Sauer contended in filings that Judge Talwani exceeded her jurisdiction, asserting that under the same statute Mayorkas used to create the parole programs, Noem was entitled to end them without judicial interference. The dispute marks yet another clash over executive power as President Trump’s administration seeks to roll back policies enacted by its predecessor.