Live
- 4th T20I: India elect to bat first in series decider vs South Africa
- The Telangana Woman Sushma Thodety Shines in the UMB Pageant's ‘Mrs. India’ Competition
- Suspect arrested after firing shots near Israeli consulate in Istanbul
- IPL 2025: Pant, Iyer, Rahul, Buttler, Shami among most-priced as 571 players set for mega auction
- Delhi Mayor poll: Cross-voting shows AAP councillors’ frustration, says Congress leader Jitender Kochar
- NIA files fresh charges against Mizoram-based arms trafficker
- From appeasement to 'New India' pitch: Nadda credits PM Modi for changing style of politics
- Bihar liquor ban gave rise to unauthorised trade, means ‘big money’ for officials: Patna HC
- COP29 Presidency launches initiative to address climate change, humanitarian needs
- Bangladesh's October foreign reserves fall below 20 billion USD
Just In
Suspect arrested after firing shots near Israeli consulate in Istanbul
A suspect who fired a shotgun into the air near the Israeli consulate in Istanbul on Friday was apprehended in a special forces' operation, local media reported.
Istanbul: A suspect who fired a shotgun into the air near the Israeli consulate in Istanbul on Friday was apprehended in a special forces' operation, local media reported.
State-run TRT broadcaster stated that an unidentified individual approached the consulate building in the Levent neighbourhood on the European side of the city and discharged five to six shots into the air using a shotgun.
Upon hearing the gunshots, citizens notified the authorities, prompting the dispatch of a large number of police units to the scene, the TRT added.
The suspect, who initially resisted the police, was apprehended in an operation carried out by the special forces, Xinhua news agency reported.
The detained individual was then taken to the police station for processing.