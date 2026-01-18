Suspect behind drone sent to North Korea worked at South Korea's ex-Prez Yoon's office: Report

A civilian suspect accused of making a drone allegedly flown into North Korea previously worked at the South Korean presidential office under former President Yoon Suk Yeol, sources said on Sunday.

The man in his 30s, who was questioned Friday by a joint military-police investigation team, had monitored news reports while working under the spokesperson's office at Yoon's presidential office, according to sources familiar with the matter, Yonhap News Agency reported.

He is known to have worked during a similar period with another man in his 30s who claims to have flown the drone into North Korea.

The suspect accused of making the drone was referred to prosecutors last November on allegations of violating aviation security regulations for flying an unregistered drone near Yeoju, south of Seoul. The drone used at the time is known to be identical to the one allegedly sent to the North.

The two attended the same university in Seoul and co-founded a drone manufacturing startup with university support in 2024, and also helped organise a youth organisation related to unification in 2020, according to the sources.

The man under investigation over the alleged drone flight reportedly claimed that the suspect made the drone at his request, but was not involved in its operation.

Police are continuing to investigate the motive and circumstances of the case, including allegations that the two men colluded in operating the drone, officials said.

Earlier this month, North Korea claimed South Korea had violated its sovereignty through drone incursions in September last year and on January 4, with Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong-un, demanding that Seoul admit to and apologise for the incidents.

South Korea's military has denied the claims, saying the drones in question were not operated by the military.