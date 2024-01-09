Live
- Stop going to temples that don’t let you in, says CM Siddaramaiah
- Google Trends data can help gauge inflation fears: ICRA report
- ‘Naa Saami Ranga’ trailer sparks excitement among audience
- Sonu Sood: 'Fateh' is tribute to cybercrime victims
- Essar selects final technology partner for Essar Oil UK’s Industrial Carbon Capture facility
- IAF weekend treat for Mumbaikars, dazzling aerial display at Marine Drive
- 'A wonderful opportunity for everyone', says WI head coach Andre Coley ahead of Australia Tests
- Daily Forex Rates (09-01-2024)
- Uppal MLA Bandaru Lakshmareddy inaugurates Dental hospital
- Ambati Rambabu flays Naidu, Pawan, says both has no residences in AP
Just In
Suspicious object found at gate of Japan's Parliament building
A suspicious object was found at the main gate of Japan's National Diet (Parliament) Building in Tokyo, but has been confirmed of not being dangerous, local media reported on Tuesday.
Tokyo: A suspicious object was found at the main gate of Japan's National Diet (Parliament) Building in Tokyo, but has been confirmed of not being dangerous, local media reported on Tuesday.
A report came in at around 3.30 p.m. (local time) that a suspicious item was found at the main gate of the National Diet Building, while the police dispatched its explosives disposal squad to investigate, Xinhua news agency quoted the Fuji News Network as saying.
Investigators later confirmed that the suspicious item, which looked like a messenger bag with a photo and a letter in it, was not dangerous, the report said.
The suspicious object that was thrown in by someone was discovered by the security guard within the Diet, the country's Parliament, it added.
A probe is currently underway.