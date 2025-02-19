Live
Just In
Sweden’s Top Court Dismisses Greta Thunberg’s Climate Lawsuit
Sweden’s Supreme Court dismisses a climate lawsuit led by Greta Thunberg, ruling that the government’s climate policies are beyond judicial review.
Sweden's Supreme Court has dismissed a class-action lawsuit led by climate activist Greta Thunberg and approximately 300 young individuals, which accused the state of insufficient action on climate change. The plaintiffs sought a judicial mandate compelling Sweden to reduce greenhouse gas emissions within the bounds of technical and economic feasibility.
In its decision, the Supreme Court stated that it could not adjudicate on matters requiring specific actions by the Riksdag (parliament) or the government, as these are determinations for political bodies. The court emphasized that it is beyond its jurisdiction to prescribe particular climate measures for the nation.
However, the court did not preclude the possibility of future climate-related cases being heard, provided they are structured differently. It noted that lawsuits filed by associations meeting certain criteria might have standing, especially in light of recent judgments by the European Court of Human Rights.
The Aurora group, which organized the lawsuit, expressed disappointment but remains resolute in pursuing legal avenues to ensure Sweden meets its human rights obligations concerning climate change. This case highlights the ongoing global trend of citizens and organizations seeking judicial intervention to prompt governmental action on environmental issues.
In a related precedent, the Dutch Supreme Court in 2019 upheld a ruling requiring the Netherlands to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 25% from 1990 levels by the end of 2020.