Taiwan spots 31 Chinese aircraft, 7 warships in its territory

Taipei: Taiwan on Tuesday said that it spotted 31 Chinese aircraft (30 of which crossed the median line of the strait and entered the northern and southwest airspace), 7 Chinese warships, and one official ship, continuing to operate around the Taiwan Strait.

The Taiwanese army used mission aircraft, ships, and shore-based missile systems to closely monitor and respond.

"31 sorties of Chinese army aircraft, 7 Chinese navy vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 30 out of 31 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone," the Ministry of National Defence posted on X.

The defence ministry also stated that China carried out a satellite launch mission that passed through central Taiwan toward the western Pacific Ocean, and as the altitude is outside the atmosphere, it posed no threat to Taiwan.

These satellites were launched from Xichang Satellite Launch Center (XSLC) in China's southwest Sichuan Province in the early hours on Tuesday.

"At 02:09 (UTC+8) today, China launched satellites from XSLC with the flight path over central Taiwan toward the Western Pacific. The altitude is beyond the atmosphere, posing no threat. Taiwan's Armed Forces monitored the process and remain ready to respond accordingly," the ministry said.

Last month, Taiwan strongly condemned China's joint military drill when it detected 19 Chinese Navy ships around Taipei, and stated that Beijing's provocations threatened regional peace.

The Taiwanese defence ministry called the move a disruption to the status quo and said it had deployed military vessels and aircraft in response to the threats.

Taiwanese President Lai had also labelled China a "foreign hostile force" and ramped up national security measures in the face of growing threats and a string of spying cases.

China claims Taiwan to be a part of its territory that must be reunified with the mainland by force if necessary. In recent years, Beijing has increased military exercises in the Taiwan Strait to intensify pressure on Taiwan.

Meanwhile, the US and its allies consider the Taiwan Strait as an international waterway and routinely send warships through the strait, asserting their influence in the Indo-Pacific region and countering the growing influence of China.