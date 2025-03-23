Tanzania launches updated national policy to enhance water protection, availability

Tanzania has launched the 2025 edition of the National Water Policy, aiming to enhance water availability and beef up the protection of water sources.

The new policy, an update of the 2002 edition, was launched by President Samia Suluhu Hassan in the port city of Dar es Salaam on Saturday as part of celebrations to mark the World Water Day.

Hassan said the updated national water policy enhances private sector engagement in financing water projects and strengthens the protection of water infrastructure to bolster water availability.

The head of state emphasised that the protection of water sources is not the sole responsibility of the Ministry of Water, but of all Tanzanians. She called for creating a national water grid to oversee the usage of water resources across the country, while also encouraging her fellow citizens to cultivate a habit of harvesting rainwater for use when the resource is scarce, Xinhua news agency reported.

Nathan Belete, World Bank Country Director for Tanzania, Malawi, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, praised Tanzania on the launch of its 2025 National Water Policy, saying the new edition aims to ensure optimal, reliable, sustainable, and equitable development and use of water resources for the benefit of all in the most cost-effective way.

"It focuses on addressing challenges in water resource management and development, water quality in both rural and urban areas, and water supply and sanitation services, all critical to achieving socio-economic development and water security in Tanzania in line with national and international goals," said Belete.

He said water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services are vital for poverty reduction and economic growth.

"Universal WASH access directly supports Tanzania's goals for improved education and health outcomes, economic prosperity, poverty reduction, and environmental sustainability, among others," said Belete.