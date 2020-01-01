Teacher in Spain wears body suit showing organs to teach Anatomy. Students freak out

Internet is full of bizarre things that can amuse anyone. Recently, one such hilarious content we discovered for students and teachers that will not only leave you stunned but also give you a unique idea about studies.

A teacher in Spain has found an innovative way for her students. The 43-year-old Veronica Duque donned a bodysuit that showed the internal organs of the human body.

Showing the organs on the bodysuit, the teacher taught the lessons during her class on anatomy.

She has been teaching for 15 years and a teacher of subjects like science, art, English, and Spanish.

Dressed up in the human bodysuit, she tried to teach her students about human anatomy to her students.

Taking her interesting class details to Twitter, Veronica's husband wrote, "Very proud of this volcano of ideas that I am lucky to have as a woman."

"Today she explained the human anatomy to her students in a very original way.

"And the kids [were] freaking out. Great Verónica!"

According to Veronica, she wanted to make the class more practical, hence, she decided to wear the suit to make her class more interesting rather than the traditional plastic model to teach anatomy.

She revealed in an interview with a media website that the costume she discovered after seeing an advert online and decided to buy it.

"I found it very interesting because the organs are seen from behind," she told the Spanish newspaper.

Meanwhile, she is a viral teacher on social media after her pictures giving lessons uploaded on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the viral post garnered more than 65,000 likes and 13,000 retweets