Tehran Hits US Base In Bahrain, Hezbollah Fires On Israel As Region Edges Toward Wider Conflict

The conflict between the United States and Iran has intensified dramatically, with Tehran targeting a US air base in Bahrain following drone strikes on American embassies in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. The escalating hostilities have drawn in Israel and Hezbollah, pushing West Asia closer to a broader regional war.

US President Donald Trump signaled that military operations could extend well beyond the initially projected four to five weeks, stating that the US is prepared for a prolonged campaign if necessary. He also indicated that a response to the embassy drone attacks was imminent. Secretary of State Marco Rubio briefed lawmakers on “Operation Epic Fury,” warning that more significant military action could follow.

Iran’s strike on the US air base in Bahrain marked a sharp escalation after earlier drone attacks targeted American diplomatic missions. The US government has since issued a “depart now” advisory for its citizens across multiple Middle Eastern nations, citing growing security risks.

Israel has continued coordinated strikes inside Iran while also renewing military action in Lebanon after Hezbollah claimed responsibility for attacking an Israeli air base. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu maintained that the conflict would not become endless, even as cross-border exchanges intensified.

Lebanon witnessed fresh explosions as Israeli forces retaliated against Hezbollah positions. The resurgence of violence follows the collapse of a ceasefire reached in November 2024. Lebanese authorities have reportedly moved to curb Hezbollah’s military activities amid fears of deeper instability.

Meanwhile, Iran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a move that sent global oil and gas prices soaring due to fears of supply disruptions from the Gulf. Energy markets reacted sharply as production and exports faced mounting uncertainty.

Casualties continue to climb across the region. Iranian state media reported that at least 555 people have been killed and over 700 injured in ongoing strikes, including around 180 fatalities in Minab after a girls’ school was hit. The US military confirmed the deaths of four American service members and serious injuries to four others during operations in Iran.

In Lebanon, more than 50 people have been killed in Israeli strikes, with over 150 injured. The United Arab Emirates reported three deaths and dozens injured following Iranian attacks in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Additional fatalities have been reported in Israel, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain, while Qatar confirmed multiple injuries linked to Iranian strikes.

Air travel across the region remains heavily disrupted. Though limited flights have resumed in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, widespread cancellations and airspace restrictions have left many stranded, including Indian nationals in Iran.

Russia has voiced support for Tehran and condemned US-Israeli strikes, further complicating diplomatic efforts to contain the crisis. With military exchanges expanding across multiple fronts and no clear de-escalation plan in sight, fears are mounting that the conflict could spiral into a prolonged and destabilizing regional war.