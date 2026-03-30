Tehran threatens Israel, US educational facilities

Dubai: Theparamilitary Revolutionary Guard warned in a statement Sunday that Iran would consider Israeli universities and branches of American universities in the region "legitimate targets" without safety assurances for Iranian universities, state media reported. "If the US government wants its universities in the region spared, it should condemn the bombardment of (Iranian) universities by 12 o'clock Monday, March 30, in an official statement," the Guard said. The Guard also demanded the US stop Israel from striking Iranian universities and research centres, which have been attacked inrecent days.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels entered the month-long war in the Middle East , claiming two missile launches at Israel as around 2, sparked fertiliser shortages and disrupted air travel. Iran's grip on the strategic Strait of Hormuz has shaken markets and prices.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned that the United States and Israel may seek to widen the scope of the ongoing conflict by drawing in other countries or staging 'false-flag operations', according to the Iranian media, Press TV.

Iranians crossed into southern Iraq via the Shalamcha border , hours after an airstrike hit the Iranian side, cutting power and halting trade for several hours. Cross-border movement has significantly declined, though dozens of Iranians continue to enter Iraq seeking cheaper goods, internet access and brief family visits.