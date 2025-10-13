Texas Business Owner Clarifies Viral H-1B Comments, Says ‘Race Has Nothing to Do With It’

Keene the proprietor of Boundaries Coffee, a well-known cafe chain in Dallas, offered his viewpoint on social media in the last month regarding this U.S. Program that permits businesses to employ foreign workers in fields that are specialized. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Keene spoke of what he described as "common feeling" within his suburban neighborhood.

"We need to stop H-1B visa controversy," wrote Keene, who is a resident of Aubrey on the 6th of September. "I would like my children to be raised in America. Not India."

The post was deleted later it featured a video of around 100 people enjoying the Indian sacred festival in the open. Shortly after the post was made to the top of Google, Keene said he began receiving threats via email, including one that demanded $25,000. The two drive-thru coffee shops he operates in places located in Little Elm and Prosper were affected by a flurry of negative online reviews. This led to the loss of $8,000 in sales for two weeks. The owner also said that a potential employee had to withdraw her job application after the scandal.

Despite the US H-1B debate, Keene maintains that his purpose was to spark discussions about immigration policies and not to provoke outrage or to cause discrimination

"I wanted to draw attention to the way these policies impact people in the community at hand," the 30-year-old told Newsweek in an interview. "I did not anticipate receiving threats to kill me over the issue."

According to Keene the viral H-1B video he shared with the post was recorded with his spouse, Heather who attempted to drive to the nearby McDonald's but was blocked by the continuing celebration.

Keene asserts that the elders of The Trails Church in Celina requested that he leave the church. still, the church's leaders differ with this claim, saying that the couple had requested their junking from the church.