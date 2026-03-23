Thailand confirms sufficient oil supply, advancing regulatory measures to enhance transparency market

Bangkok: The Thai government has affirmed that the country maintains sufficient oil reserves to meet demand for up to 103 days, and it is advancing regulatory measures to enhance transparency in the market.

Sarawut Kaewtatip, director-general of the Department of Energy Business, confirmed on Sunday that Thailand maintains sufficient overall oil reserves, estimated to last around 103 days, with supply levels exceeding normal demand.

Thailand currently produces approximately 35.28 million litres of gasoline per day, closely matching the daily consumption of 34.41 million litres. For diesel, it produces around 79.91 million litres per day, which adequately meets domestic demand of averaging 67 to 70 million litres daily, he said.

In response to temporary distribution bottlenecks in some areas caused by a sharp surge in consumption, the government has allowed 24-hour fuel transportation nationwide, and the acceleration of distribution, he said.

The situation is expected to stabilise within one to two weeks, while irregularities in fuel transport are under investigation, he added.

Meanwhile, authorities have intensified inspections to prevent hoarding and unjustified price increases, said Deputy Director-General of the Department of Internal Trade Yanee Srimanee, adding that a total of 2,321 inspections have been conducted nationwide, with some violations identified and legal action taken.

Additionally, the Department of Energy Business has collaborated with the private sector to launch the "Pump Radar" application, allowing the public to monitor fuel availability in real time, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on March 19, Thai Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul had said that Thailand is currently not facing any oil shortages, with crude oil imports proceeding as normal and oil production capacity and output remaining unchanged without any reductions.

Anutin had made the remarks during a meeting at the Joint Management and Monitoring Centre for the Situation in the Middle East, as reports said that drivers and riders across Thailand queued for petrol in recent days.