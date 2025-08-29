Live
Thailand’s PM Removed from Office After Phone Call Scandal with Cambodia’s Strongman
Thailand PM removed from her position after a court ruled on Friday that she had breached ethical standards during a phone call with Cambodia’s former leader, casting the country into a new period of Thailand political scandal.
Paetongtarn, who belongs to the important Shinawatra political family, made history when she was first appointed as high minister in August 2024, getting the country’s youthful ever leader. Her term in the position, still, was short- lived, lasting only a time.
The indigenous Court ruled in a 6 – 3 decision that the high minister “ does not retain the qualifications and possesses characteristics banned in Section 102 ” of the Thai constitution, stating that she could no longer continue in the position.
The suspension relates to a call Paetongtarn had with former Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen on 15 June, during a period of unrest on the Cambodian border.
In the leaked phone call Cambodia of the conversation, Paetongtarn called Hun Sen “uncle” and could be heard implicitly criticising the Thai military’s response to the violence, which at the time had seen one Cambodian soldier killed. She later added: “If you want anything, just tell me, and I will take care of it” — words that became the basis of the case against her.
The court determined that the former Thai prime minister ousted were evidence of “a lack of honesty and integrity” and violated ethical standards. The nationalist roar against her decision had been nippy, with opponents saying she had betrayed the country at a time of high pressures on the border.
Paetongtarn latterly apologised to the Thai people for her words, saying they had been part of a negotiating strategy meant to lessen the situation, not a public security trouble. In comments made after Friday’s verdict, she struck a conciliatory note:
“This is Thailand Cambodia scandal where the court’s decision has brought sudden political change,” Paetongtarn said. “As a Thai, I love my nation, my religion and the king. I am grateful to everyone who gave me knowledge and experience.”