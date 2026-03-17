The Assassination: "Larijani and the Octopus"

On March 17, 2026, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed that Ali Larijani was "eliminated" in an overnight strike in Tehran.

* The Target: Larijani was killed alongside Gholamreza Soleimani, the commander of the Basij (Iran's internal security paramilitary force). Reports indicate they were targeted in a "makeshift tent area" or a non-traditional command center, likely an attempt to evade sophisticated Israeli tracking.

* The Intent: Katz framed the strike as part of a mission to "repeatedly cut off the head of the octopus," referring to the Iranian leadership.

* The Timing: The strike occurred just over two weeks after the death of the previous Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, who was killed on February 28, 2026. Larijani’s death effectively wipes out the core of the transitional leadership that was managing the war.

Who Was Ali Larijani?

Ali Larijani was a titan of the Iranian political establishment, known for his intellect, philosophical background, and ability to navigate both the military and diplomatic spheres.

* Background: Born in Najaf, Iraq (1958), into a prestigious clerical family. He was a retired Brigadier General of the IRGC and held a PhD in Western Philosophy.

* Political Titan: He served as the Speaker of Parliament for 12 years (2008–2020) and was a two-time Secretary of the SNSC (2005–2007 and 2025–2026).

* The "De Facto" Leader: After the death of Ali Khamenei in late February 2026, Larijani emerged as the most powerful man in Iran. He was tasked with managing the constitutional transition and the active war effort against the U.S. and Israel.

His Main Agenda & Why He Was Targeted :

Larijani was in the news not just as a victim of a strike, but as the architect of Iran’s current survival strategy. His agenda was two-fold:

1. Military Defiance: His final public statement on March 16 was a call to the Muslim world to resist the U.S. and Israel. He warned that Iran would not "stand idly by" while U.S. bases remained in neighboring countries. He was the mastermind behind the current blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, using it as economic leverage to prevent a full-scale ground invasion of Iran.

2. Internal Stability: As the "Security Chief," he was responsible for the January 2026 crackdown on domestic protests. He was the bridge between the clerical establishment and the IRGC, ensuring the regime did not collapse from within after the Supreme Leader's death.