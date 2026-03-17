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The Battle for the Strait of Hormuz

  • Created On:  17 March 2026 5:00 PM IST
The Battle for the Strait of Hormuz
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The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow passage responsible for 20% of the world’s oil supply, has become the primary theater of economic warfare.

* The Iranian Blockade: Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei (who recently succeeded his father) has weaponized the Strait, keeping it closed as leverage against U.S. and Israeli strikes. He has warned that if the blockade continues, global oil prices could soar above $200 per barrel.

* Trump’s "Coalition of the Willing": President Donald Trump is aggressively pressuring global powers to form a naval task force to reopen the waterway. He has specifically demanded that China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the UK send warships, arguing that they rely on this oil more than the U.S. does.

* The Chinese Leverage: In a high-stakes diplomatic move, Trump threatened to delay his upcoming summit with Xi Jinping unless Beijing assists in securing the passage.

* Allied Resistance: Despite the pressure, the response has been cold. Germany, Italy, and Australia have declined to send ships. Japan cited constitutional constraints, and the European Union has rejected joining the military operation, preferring a diplomatic route.

Tags

Strait of HormuzIran BlockadeOil PricesDonald TrumpCoalition of the WillingChina-US Relations
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