The "Dubai Suspension" Effect: A Triage of Global Energy Markets

The targeting of Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Zayed International (AUH) in Abu Dhabi served as more than a kinetic strike; it acted as a "macro-economic detonator." By grounding the world’s most active transit hubs, the conflict paralyzed the logistics backbone of the Middle East, leading to a frantic repricing of global commodities.

Below is the investigative breakdown of the fallout as of March 7, 2026:

1. The Energy Surge: Brent Crude's "War Premium"

Oil markets have transitioned from "wait-and-see" to "panic-buying." The suspension of airport operations in the UAE was interpreted by traders as a signal that the conflict had moved beyond military targets into the civilian economic core.

* Price Movement: Brent Crude surged from a stable $70 range to over $85 per barrel in the first week of March. Analysts at Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan have updated their Q2 forecasts, suggesting that if the Strait of Hormuz remains a high-risk zone for another five weeks, prices will breach $100 per barrel.

* The "War Tax" at the Pump: In the UAE, retail fuel prices for March 2026 have already seen a sharp upward revision (Super 98 rose to Dh 2.59/litre), reflecting the local impact of the "war tax."

2. Infrastructure Paralysis and Supply Chain Friction

The impact on aviation is not just about stranded tourists; it is about belly cargo.

* Cargo Bottleneck: Roughly 25% of the UAE’s high-value tech and medical imports arrive via passenger aircraft cargo holds. With DXB only partially resuming operations as of March 5, a massive backlog is forming, threatening regional supply chains.

* The Qatar Factor: The crisis deepened when QatarEnergy declared force majeure following drone strikes on its LNG terminals, sending European gas prices up by nearly 50% in a single day.

3. Market Resilience vs. Global Recession

The closure of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Dubai Financial Market (DFM) on March 2–3 marked the first time since the 2008 financial crisis that these markets were shuttered due to systemic risk.

Conclusion :

Tehran’s "halt" on attacks is largely viewed by energy economists as an attempt to prevent demand destruction. If oil hits $120, even Iran’s traditional partners (like China) may withdraw the diplomatic cover that currently prevents total UN sanctions. The "Dubai Suspension" proved that Iran can break the global economy in 72 hours—the question remains whether they can afford the consequences of doing it again.