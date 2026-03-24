The Gulf War: Trump hits pause

Washington: In a major breakthrough amid the ongoing war between the United States and Iran, US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that both the countries have been in talks over the past two days and that the US has agreed to pause attacks on Iranian energy sites for five days.

The US President said that based on the “tenor” and “tone” of the talks, he has instructed his Department of War to “postpone” any attack on the power plants and energy infrastructure of Iran for five days.

Trump described the discussions between the two countries, who have been engaged in a war for over three weeks, as “very good and productive” and without giving out much details, he said that the two sides talked about "a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East."

“I am pleased to report that the United States of America, and the country of Iran, have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social in his signature all-caps style. He told CNBC’s Joe Kernen in a phone call shortly after the post that “we are very intent on making a deal with Iran.” The US President then again described the conversations as “in-depth, detailed, and constructive” and said that they will continue throughout the week.

While the fresh move by the US President came without much anticipation as both the sides had shown no signs of de-escalation till recently, Trump on Friday had expressed willingness to engage in talks with Tehran.

After much of Iran's leadership was killed in the current war, he said, “Nobody wants to be a leader over there anymore. We’re having a hard time. We want to talk to them, and there’s nobody to talk to… And you know what? We like it that way.”

Meanwhile, according to a report by Bloomberg published before Trump's latest Truth Social post, citing a person involved in direct, high-level contacts in Tehran, that the officials there were not willing to even discuss reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime trade route that controls a large chunk of the world's oil trade.