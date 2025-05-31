‘The Threat from China Is Real’: US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth Warns Indo-Pacific Allies of Rising Risks

In a stark address at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth warned Indo-Pacific allies of an “imminent threat” posed by China, urging regional partners to act swiftly in response to Beijing’s growing military assertiveness.

Hegseth cited accelerating Chinese preparations for a potential military operation against Taiwan, warning that the timeline for a possible invasion could fall as early as 2027. He emphasized the need for nations across the Indo-Pacific to significantly ramp up their defense capabilities to deter aggression and maintain regional stability.

Drawing comparisons with recent shifts in European defense policy, Hegseth called on Indo-Pacific nations to follow Germany’s example, which has committed to spending 5% of its GDP on defense. He also outlined plans to expand the US military presence across the region through joint exercises, infrastructure upgrades, and enhanced strategic cooperation, particularly in Australia.

The Defence Secretary's remarks underscore the Trump administration's strategic pivot toward the Indo-Pacific, identifying it as the central theatre for global power competition in the coming decade.

In response, Chinese officials swiftly rejected Hegseth’s statements, calling them provocative and ideologically driven. Beijing accused Washington of misrepresenting China’s intentions and escalating tensions by viewing the bilateral relationship through a Cold War lens. Chinese representatives reiterated the country’s commitment to peaceful development and regional cooperation.

Hegseth’s comments mark a renewed push by the United States to strengthen alliances and build collective security in the face of what Washington views as China's increasingly assertive posture in the Indo-Pacific. With rising military budgets, closer partnerships, and a focus on deterrence, the region appears poised for a significant realignment of power dynamics.