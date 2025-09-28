Three Baloch men latest victims of enforced disappearance by Pakistani forces

Three more Baloch persons were 'forcibly disappeared' by the Pakistani security forces as the cycle of persecution continues amid an escalating wave of enforced disappearance across Balochistan, a leading human rights organisation said on Sunday.

Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, stated that Pakistani army 'forcibly disappeared' Sameer Baloch, a resident of Gwadar district's Kuldan Jiwani.

"On the night of September 28, 2025, Sameer Baloch, son of Nusheerwan was forcibly disappeared by the Pakistan Army from Safoora Goth in Karachi, Sindh. He is the resident of Kuldan Jiwani district Gwadar," Paank posted on X.

In a separate post on X, Paank mentioned that two Baloch individuals - Altaf Baloch and Ghalib Baloch, were forcibly disappeared from their homes during a raid conducted by Pakistani security forces on Saturday.

In a post on X, Paank wrote: "On September 27, 2025, the following individuals were forcibly disappeared by the Pakistan Army: Altaf Baloch, son of Haibatan Baloch, Ghalib Baloch, son of Ayoub Baloch. Location: Kunchiti Dasht, Kech district, Balochistan Details: Both were forcibly disappeared from their homes during a raid carried out by Pakistani security forces."

Earlier, Paank revealed details about another incident of enforced disappearance, mentioning that Zakir Ali, a shopkeeper by profession, was abducted from his neighbourhood.

In a statement shared on X, Paank stated, "Karachi: Zakir Ali forcibly disappeared in Lyari. On September 24, 2025, Zakir Ali, son of Muhammad Ibrahim and a resident of Nokein Lane, Lyari, Karachi, was forcibly disappeared by Pakistani security forces. Zakir, a shopkeeper by profession, was abducted from his neighborhood, and his whereabouts remain unknown."

On Saturday, Paank mentioned that 17-year-old Siraj Baloch, a resident of Balgatar in Kech, was forcibly disappeared on Friday near the Star Plus Market in Turbat city by armed men in a surf vehicle who struck him on the head with a gun and abducted him in broad daylight.

Siraj, a first-year intermediate student, had travelled to Turbat for educational purposes.

Paank expressed grave concern over the ongoing crackdown on Baloch students. The rights body urged the international community to hold the Pakistani state and its notorious law enforcement agencies accountable and to pressure them to end the use of enforced disappearances as a weapon of repression in Balochistan.