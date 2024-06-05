Live
Just In
Three killed in China's coal mine flooding
Highlights
Three people, trapped in a flooded coal mine in east China's Shandong Province, were found dead, said on-site rescuers on Wednesday.
Jinan: Three people, trapped in a flooded coal mine in east China's Shandong Province, were found dead, said on-site rescuers on Wednesday.
The other five were found in a stable health condition as the search and rescue operation ended, reports Xinhua news agency.
The flooding occurred at around 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Huafeng coal mine in Ningyang County in the city of Tai'an.
Among the ten people working underground, two managed to escape, while eight were trapped.
According to the rescuers, the trapped person was found dead on Monday, and the other seven were found on Tuesday.
