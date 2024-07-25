Three killed in road accident in Afghanistan

Charikar: Three commuters lost their lives and three others were injured following a road accident in Afghanistan's Parwan province on Thursday morning, police said.



The accident occurred in Siagard district when a passenger car rammed into a truck, leaving three dead including two women, and injuring three others, said Fazal Rahim Muskinyar, spokesman for the provincial police.

Three women, who were injured in the accident, were transported to the provincial hospital for treatment, Xinhua news agency reported.

Dilapidated roads, reckless driving, overspeeding, overloading, and lack of safety measures often cause deadly accidents in Afghanistan.