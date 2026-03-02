Three US F-15 Jets Downed In Kuwait In Apparent Friendly Fire Incident Amid Iran Conflict

Three American fighter jets participating in ongoing military operations against Iran were accidentally shot down by Kuwaiti air defence systems on Monday morning, the Pentagon confirmed, describing the incident as apparent friendly fire. All six crew members aboard the three F-15 Strike Eagles successfully ejected and are reported to be in stable condition, according to the US Central Command overseeing operations in the region.

The confirmation followed the circulation of a dramatic video showing at least one F-15 plunging from the sky after a pilot ejected moments before impact. US officials acknowledged that the aircraft were brought down unintentionally by allied defence systems during heightened combat activity.

Although the specific system involved was not officially identified, it is believed to have been a Patriot air defence battery, widely operated by the US and partner nations, including Kuwait. Such systems rely on radar and identification protocols to distinguish friendly aircraft from hostile threats. In high-intensity combat scenarios, however, misidentifications can occur despite advanced safeguards.

A similar friendly fire episode occurred in India in 2019 following the Balakot airstrike, when an Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopter was mistakenly targeted during heightened aerial tensions with Pakistan.

Earlier footage geolocated near Kuwait showed a twin-engine fighter jet engulfed in flames before spiralling downward. Analysis suggested the crash site was close to Ali Al Salem Air Base, a major US military facility. The aircraft type appeared consistent with either an F-15E or an F/A-18. Authorities confirmed the pilot ejected safely.

Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company stated that debris from one of the downed aircraft landed inside the Mina Al Ahmadi refinery complex, injuring two workers. Emergency services responded promptly to contain the situation.

The incidents unfolded as Israel intensified airstrikes on Tehran and expanded operations against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. Explosions were reported in Beirut’s southern suburbs, while Hezbollah acknowledged launching missiles and drones toward Israel following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Air raid sirens sounded across Israeli cities including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem amid fresh missile launches from Iran. Kuwait also reported intercepting hostile drones as Gulf states faced continued retaliatory attacks. A separate drone-related incident caused limited damage at Britain’s RAF Akrotiri base in Cyprus.

A senior White House official indicated that the joint US–Israeli campaign, dubbed “Operation Epic Fury,” could continue for weeks. US President Donald Trump stated that military operations would persist until strategic objectives are achieved, though he signalled openness to engaging with potential future leadership in Iran.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian announced that a temporary leadership council had assumed responsibilities following Khamenei’s death, while senior Iranian officials ruled out negotiations with Washington.

The United States also confirmed its first casualties in the conflict, reporting three service members killed at a base in Kuwait. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claimed responsibility for targeting military bases and oil tankers in the Gulf, contributing to shipping disruptions near the Strait of Hormuz.

The widening conflict has significantly disrupted global travel and trade, with regional airspace closures stranding thousands of passengers and oil prices surging amid concerns of prolonged instability in the Middle East.