Tibet Earthquakes and Floods: Two Tremors in 5 Hours, Rising River Alert Issued
Tibet was hit by two shallow earthquakes on July 30, followed by heavy rainfall and river flooding. Authorities warn of possible aftershocks and flood risks in Nepal border areas.
Tibet was hit by two earthquakes just five hours apart on Wednesday, July 30. The first one measured 4.3 in strength and hit at 6:58 AM. The second one, measuring 4.0, struck at 11:31 AM. Both were shallow, only 10 km deep, which made the shaking stronger and increased the risk of damage and aftershocks, as per the National Center for Seismology.
Tibet and Nepal lie on a major earthquake zone. This is where two big plates — the Indian and Eurasian — push against each other. This constant movement often causes earthquakes, making the region unsafe.
On the same day, heavy rain made rivers rise in Tibet. The Trishuli River flowing into Nepal overflowed in areas like North Gaya and Trishuli 3B Hub. Officials gave flood alerts. Earlier in July, flash floods in the same region killed seven people. The risk remains high due to rain, quakes, and melting ice.