Timothée Chalamet Dumps Kylie Jenner, Breakup Buzz Amid Busy Schedules

Rumors of a split between Hollywood heartthrobs Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have taken the internet by storm, with reports claiming that Chalamet “dumped” Jenner after nearly three years together. Yet, multiple sources say the couple remains far from over.

The speculation heated up after Chalamet missed Beyoncé’s 70th-birthday bash for Kris Jenner held at Jeff Bezos’s mansion on November 9. Observers wondered if his absence hinted at trouble in paradise.

Adding fuel to the fire, in a recent interview with Vogue, Chalamet was asked about his personal life, he replied simply, "I don’t have anything to say," signaling trouble in the paradise.

Despite the rumors, sources close to the couple maintain that there's still chances that they might get back together considering how even in the past Kylie talked him into getting back together. "She is crazy about him so that could well happen again." The actor has been filming the Dune: Part Three saga in Europe, while Jenner has been busy with her business ventures and motherhood, making their long-distance situation particularly demanding. "He is filming quite a bit, and she feels that she has to chase him. She is putting in the work more than him."

Meanwhile, their public appearances also paint a more committed picture: In August 2025, Jenner flew to Budapest to surprise Chalamet during filming, and the pair later attended a coffee shop outing together photographs from that day went viral.

As of now, neither Chalamet nor Jenner has publicly confirmed a breakup. Considering the conflicting narratives, one claiming separation and others affirming their relationship fans are watching closely to see which version holds true.

Kylie Jenner, who shares two children with rapper Travis Scott first met at Paris Fashion Week from where it is believed the love between them sparked.