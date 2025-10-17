Tony Abbott Says Donald Trump Mishandled Trade Tariff Policy with India at NDTV World Summit

Abbott, who was speaking at the NDTV World Summit, was asked to comment on the current the US India relation as well as the trade policies enacted by Washington. Abbott said that despite largely supporting former U.S. President Donald Trump, Trump “played his hand badly with India” with the tariffs levied on Indian exports. He said that such tariffs were “counterproductive” in a context where “other countries that have been far less fair in trade — particularly China — didn’t receive the same kind of treatment.”

Abbott went on to say that the U.S. has been aware of India’s importance as both a geostrategic partner and a “beacon of democracy in a region where Pakistan has been dominated by the military for most of the period since its creation.” “For the last two decades, America has wisely tried to correct that imbalance,” Abbott continued. “Washington started to do that at the end of the Cold War, when it began to repair its relationship with New Delhi.”

He said, however, that the recent trade deal marked a “serious setback” to these efforts. “I think this is a serious setback. But given the shared values and mutual interests between India and other democracies, I believe it will be temporary. Hopefully, this issue can be resolved quickly.”

Abbott also spoke critically of Washington’s rapprochement with the Nawaz Sharif government in Pakistan. “America’s true interests lie in building a strong friendship with India rather than Pakistan,” he said. “India’s future, too, lies in deeper partnerships with fellow democracies rather than with authoritarian regimes.”

In his commentary, Abbott also took a dig at Islamabad’s past cooperation with the U.S. in the fight against terrorism by saying, “Pakistan worked so closely with America on terrorism that it even gave Osama Bin Laden a home for nearly a decade.”