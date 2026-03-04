'Too late for talks': Trump slams door on Iran outreach

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday declared it was “too late” for Iran to seek talks, saying the country’s “air defence, Air Force, Navy, and leadership” had been effectively destroyed in US-Israeli strikes, even as he insisted America had “unlimited” high-end weaponry and the capability to sustain operations against Tehran far beyond current projections.

Trump wrote this in a post on X, casting the US-led assault as having decisively crippled Iran’s military command structure. In a separate post, reacting to an opinion piece, Trump also wrote that the United States has “unlimited mid to upper tier weaponry – Brutal ‘stuff’” and dismissed a Wall Street Journal article on the administration’s military posture as inaccurate.

Trump’s new hardline appeared to mark a shift from comments he made earlier in the campaign, when he suggested that the United States had “the capability to go far longer” than the projected four-to-five-week timeframe for its military operations against Iran but left open the possibility of diplomacy alongside sustained pressure.

Those remarks now sit uneasily with Trump’s earlier signals of willingness to talk to Tehran. On Sunday, he told in an interview that Iran’s new leadership had reached out and that he had agreed in principle to a dialogue, even as US and Israeli attacks continued and Iran launched retaliatory strikes on Israel and US targets in the region.