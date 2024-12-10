Top 10 Countries With Most Gold Reserves 2024: India Rises in Rankings

Gold reserves have always been a key indicator of economic strength and financial stability. The World Gold Council (WGC) has recently released updated data for the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, showcasing the countries with the largest gold reserves. India has climbed the ranks this year, fueled by the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) consistent gold purchases. Here's a detailed look at the top 10 countries with the most gold reserves in 2024.

1. United States

The United States continues to hold the largest gold reserves globally. According to the WGC, the U.S. possesses 8,133.46 tonnes of gold as of Q3 2024. This figure remains unchanged from the previous quarter, maintaining its dominant position in the global rankings.

2. Germany

Germany is ranked second, with 3,351.53 tonnes of gold reserves. The country’s gold holdings have remained stable compared to Q2 2024, reflecting its long-standing position as a leading gold reserve holder.

3. Italy

Italy ranks third with 2,451.84 tonnes in gold reserves. Like Germany, Italy’s gold holdings have not changed over the last quarter, emphasizing the country's steady approach to managing its reserves.

4. France

France holds 2,436.94 tonnes of gold, making it fourth on the list. The data for Q3 2024 shows no variation in France's gold reserves from the previous quarter.

5. China

China has advanced to fifth place, overtaking Russia, whose gold data is unavailable for Q3 2024. With 2,264.32 tonnes of gold reserves, China shows a marginal increase from its Q2 holdings, reflecting its consistent efforts to expand its reserves.

6. Switzerland

Switzerland secures the sixth spot with 1,039.94 tonnes of gold reserves. The country's position remains unchanged, highlighting its continued role as a significant holder of gold.

7. India

India has risen to seventh place in 2024, surpassing its previous ninth position. With 853.63 tonnes of gold, India’s progress is largely attributed to aggressive gold purchases by the RBI. The WGC has also recognized India among the top five countries with the largest increase in reserves this year.

8. Japan

Japan ranks eighth, with gold reserves totaling 845.97 tonnes as of Q3 2024. This position remains steady compared to earlier quarters.

9. Netherlands

The Netherlands holds 612.45 tonnes of gold, placing it ninth on the global list. The country’s reserves have not seen significant changes over the past quarter.

10. Turkey

Turkey rounds out the top 10, with 595.37 tonnes of gold reserves. Notably, Turkey is also among the top five countries with the highest quarterly increases in gold reserves, as reported by the WGC.