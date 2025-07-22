Tragedy in Bangladesh: Jet Crash Claims 27 Lives, Probe Ordered Over Suspected Malfunction

In Bangladesh, the F-7 Air Force Bangladesh jet crash which claimed the lives of at nearly 27 killed in jet crash and injured 171 people when it crashed to Milestone School and College in the Uttara neighborhood of Dhaka on the morning of the 21st of July was triggered by the occurrence of a " aircraft technical malfunction" according reports from the army. A committee was set up to look into the crash.

Bangladesh jet crash: Top updates so far

1. The military says it took off at the Bangladesh Air Force Base A K Khandaker in Dhaka's Kurmitola region at 1:06 pm local time. Its military jet crash Bangladesh a short time later, burst into flames.

2. The military claimed that the pilot tried to avoid the areas that are populated with people however, the aircraft eventually hit a two-story structure. It was discovered that the plane suffered an 'technical fault' and an upper-level Air Force committee to probe jet crash has been set up to study the cause of Bangladesh air force accident, PTIreported.

3. The State Department's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) announced the following on X, "We are deeply sorrowful over the tragic crash that occurred on the Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft in Uttara. Our thoughts go out to those suffering injuries and families who lost loved ones in this aviation accident Bangladesh."

4. Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of the interim government also expressed sadness in the wake of this incident. He stated, "I express my deep sadness and grief for the tragically-accidental victims that resulted from the crash of the Bangladesh Air Force F-7 BJI training aircraft on the Milestone School and College campus in the Diabari region of the capital city today.

5. Search and rescue efforts were conducted at the location by an emergency response team.