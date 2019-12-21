Trump accepts Pelosi's State of the Union invite

Washington: US President Donald Trump has accepted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invitation to deliver the annual State of the Union address on February 4, 2020.

"In the spirit of respecting our Constitution, I invite you to deliver your State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, in the Chamber of the US House of Representatives," Pelosi wrote in a letter to Trump on Friday.

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said that Trump had accepted the invitation to speak.

Trump addressed this year's State of the Union on February 5.

The State of the Union address is traditionally made by the US President before a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the invitation of the Speaker.

Pelosi's invitation comes three days after the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives voted to pass two articles of impeachment against Trump.

The next step in the impeachment saga following the House votes, there will be a trial in the Republican-controlled Senate next month.

Trump officially became the third US President to be impeached after Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton.