Trump Accuses China Of Breaking Trade Agreement, Regrets Being "Mr Nice Guy" In Tariff Deal

President Donald Trump has publicly accused China of breaching its trade agreement with the United States, expressing regret over his decision to ease punitive tariffs that had severely impacted the Chinese economy. The accusation comes amid stalled negotiations and growing tensions between the world's two largest economies.

In a lengthy post on his Truth Social platform, Trump detailed his reasoning behind the original trade deal, claiming he had intervened to prevent what he perceived as potential economic collapse in China. The President stated that his unprecedented 145 percent tariffs had made it "virtually impossible for China to trade into the United States marketplace," causing widespread factory closures and civil unrest.

"Two weeks ago China was in grave economic danger! The very high Tariffs I set made it virtually impossible for China to TRADE into the United States marketplace which is, by far, number one in the World," Trump wrote, describing the severe impact of his trade policies on Chinese commerce.

The President revealed that his decision to negotiate a deal was motivated by concern for China's deteriorating situation rather than American interests. "I saw what was happening and didn't like it, for them, not for us. I made a FAST DEAL with China in order to save them from what I thought was going to be a very bad situation," he explained.

Trump's statement followed comments from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who informed Fox News that trade negotiations with China had reached an impasse. Bessent emphasized that meaningful progress would require direct engagement between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, highlighting the complexity of the ongoing discussions.

The current trade dispute stems from earlier this month when the Trump administration agreed to reduce the 145 percent tariff to 30 percent, while China reciprocated by lowering its tariff rate on American goods from 125 percent to 10 percent. This mutual reduction was intended as a 90-day temporary measure to defuse escalating trade tensions.

The agreement emerged from intensive negotiations in Geneva, Switzerland, marking the first high-level diplomatic talks between Washington and Beijing since Trump imposed his steep tariffs on Chinese imports. The discussions were characterized as marathon sessions aimed at preventing a full-scale trade war between the economic superpowers.

However, Treasury Secretary Bessent noted that while the temporary deal succeeded in calming financial markets, it failed to address fundamental American concerns about China's state-controlled economic model. This underlying issue continues to complicate long-term trade relationship stability between the nations.

Following the stalled China negotiations, the Trump administration has redirected its trade focus toward other significant partners, including Japan, India, and the European Union. This strategic shift suggests the administration is pursuing multiple trade fronts while China talks remain deadlocked.

The trade dispute has also faced legal challenges, with a US trade court ruling Wednesday that President Trump exceeded his executive authority by imposing most tariffs on Chinese and other imports under emergency powers legislation. However, a federal appeals court quickly reinstated the tariffs within 24 hours, temporarily suspending the lower court's decision pending government appeal review.

The appeals court has established specific deadlines for the legal proceedings, requiring plaintiffs to respond by June 5 and the Trump administration to file their response by June 9. This legal timeline adds another layer of complexity to the already challenging trade relationship between the United States and China.