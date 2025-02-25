Live
- MediaTek Dimensity 7400 and 7400X Launched with Enhanced AI, Gaming, and Power Efficiency
- Why AI labs are key to skill development
- iPhone 17 Pro: Expected Price, Launch Date, Features, and Camera Upgrades
- NDA and YSRCP members clash over governor's speech AP legislative council
- Maharashtra-Karnataka Tension Escalates Over Language Dispute Involving NWKRTC Bus
- Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: Leaked Renders Reveal Design and Key Features
- Endowments Minister reviews preps for Maha Shivaratri fete at Srisailam
- Indiramma Indlu: Check Your Allotment Status, L1, L2, L3 Categories Explained
- IML: Simmons masterclass helps West Indies Masters crush Australia by 7 wickets
- Advantage Assam: PM Modi hails role of Northeast in building prosperous India
Just In
Trump Administration to Reinstate Title 42, Allowing Quick Expulsions of Migrants Over Health Concerns
The Trump administration plans to bring back Title 42, allowing U.S. immigration officials to quickly expel migrants, citing concerns about the spread of diseases like tuberculosis.
The Trump administration plans to bring back a policy that allows U.S. immigration officials to quickly send migrants back, claiming they could spread diseases like tuberculosis. This would restart Title 42, a rule first used in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic to allow fast expulsions.
The Biden administration kept the policy during high illegal border crossings, but it ended in 2023.
Under the new policy, immigration officials could remove migrants without following normal legal steps, like allowing them to ask for asylum. This policy would be based on the Public Health Service Act (Title 42), which would call unauthorized migrants a public health risk and let them be quickly expelled.
CBS News obtained documents showing the CDC plans to issue an order saying migrants could spread diseases. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) would enforce this by sending migrants back to Mexico, their home country, or another country that agrees. This policy would stop migrants from seeking asylum.
The new Title 42 policy may face legal challenges, as judges have ruled that it can't override U.S. asylum laws. Experts also question its necessity, noting that border crossings are low and diseases like tuberculosis are not a major threat.
Legal and health experts are expected to challenge the policy, which appears focused on restricting immigration rather than addressing health concerns.