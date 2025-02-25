Trump Administration to Reinstate Title 42, Allowing Quick Expulsions of Migrants Over Health Concerns

The Trump administration plans to bring back a policy that allows U.S. immigration officials to quickly send migrants back, claiming they could spread diseases like tuberculosis. This would restart Title 42, a rule first used in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic to allow fast expulsions.

The Biden administration kept the policy during high illegal border crossings, but it ended in 2023.

Under the new policy, immigration officials could remove migrants without following normal legal steps, like allowing them to ask for asylum. This policy would be based on the Public Health Service Act (Title 42), which would call unauthorized migrants a public health risk and let them be quickly expelled.

CBS News obtained documents showing the CDC plans to issue an order saying migrants could spread diseases. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) would enforce this by sending migrants back to Mexico, their home country, or another country that agrees. This policy would stop migrants from seeking asylum.

The new Title 42 policy may face legal challenges, as judges have ruled that it can't override U.S. asylum laws. Experts also question its necessity, noting that border crossings are low and diseases like tuberculosis are not a major threat.

Legal and health experts are expected to challenge the policy, which appears focused on restricting immigration rather than addressing health concerns.