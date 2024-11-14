Trump and Biden Discuss Israel-Gaza Conflict in White House Meeting Amid Hostage Crisis

President-elect Donald Trump revealed that he and President Joe Biden discussed the Israel-Gaza war during their meeting at the White House on Wednesday, as part of the transfer of power.

US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan said that he had sent signals to the transition team to be prepared to work together to reach an agreement on the release of hostages. He stated that his task force would continue to work on securing the release of hostages from Hamas until the last day.

Trump told reporters after the meeting that Biden had discussed the Middle East situation in detail.

"I wanted to know his views. Where is the situation now? I asked him to tell me what he thinks, and he responded positively." However, it is noteworthy that the White House did not release an official statement about the meeting. Trump had previously stated at the Republican National Convention in July that if Americans captured in Gaza are not released, they would "pay an appropriate price."

Meanwhile, as the Trump-Biden meeting took place, the family members of the Americans held captive in Gaza met with NSA Jake Sullivan. Jonathan, the father of one of the hostages, urged both working groups to cooperate on a deal, instead of waiting for Trump to assume office.

He expressed concern that the hostages in Gaza might not survive until January 20. It is currently estimated that around 101 hostages are being held in Gaza, including several Americans.