Trump and Musk Disagree with Government Deal: Push for New Plan

The U.S. government is about to run out of money, and Congress needs to find a solution quickly. If they don't, the government could shut down.

A new plan by some Republicans to keep the government running didn’t pass in the House of Representatives. The plan needed a lot of votes to pass, but many members, including Republicans and Democrats, voted against it.

President Donald Trump didn’t like the deal Speaker Mike Johnson made with the Democrats. Trump and businessman Elon Musk said it was too expensive and wanted a new plan. The new plan would let the government borrow more money, but many people disagreed.

Here are 5 important things to know:

1. How it started:

In September, Congress couldn’t agree on a money plan. They made a short deal to keep things running until December 20. Now, they need a new plan. Some Republicans didn’t like the deal because it was too long and had extra parts.

2. Trump and Musk's ideas:

Trump and Musk didn’t like the deal and said it was too expensive. They wanted the government to borrow more money to keep running. This made a lot of people unhappy.

3. What happens next:

The new plan introduced by Republicans didn’t pass. Now, Congress has less than one day to find a solution.

4. What happens if the government shuts down:

If the government shuts down, many workers won’t get paid. Some services, like police and air travel, will continue. But things like food inspections and national parks will close.

5. What does this mean for Republicans?

Speaker Mike Johnson is struggling to get support for his plans. Some Republicans might not vote for him to remain as Speaker.