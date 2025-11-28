Trump Announces Plan To Halt Migration And Deport Non-Citizens After National Guard Killings

US President Donald Trump on Thursday unveiled a series of aggressive immigration proposals, declaring that he would “permanently pause migration from all Third World countries” and initiate what he called a program of “reverse migration” to restore stability in the United States.

In a strongly worded post, Trump argued that current immigration practices had weakened the nation despite advances in technology, insisting the country needed time to “fully recover.” He promised to revoke what he described as “millions of Biden illegal admissions,” including those he claimed were approved under President Joe Biden’s “Autopen.” Trump said he would remove anyone he believed was “not a net asset to the United States” or “incapable of loving our Country.”

He also pledged to eliminate federal benefits for non-citizens, revoke citizenship from individuals he said disrupted “domestic tranquility,” and deport any foreign national deemed a public burden, security threat, or “incompatible with Western Civilization.” Trump asserted that only “reverse migration” could resolve what he described as illegal population growth and its impact on American society.

He ended his message with a pointed Thanksgiving note: “HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL, except those that hate, steal, murder, and destroy everything that America stands for. You won’t be here for long!”