Trump announces trade deal deal with India, cuts tariffs

WASHINGTON: The United States and India have agreed to a trade deal, US President Donald Trump said on Monday after a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announcing a cut in reciprocal tariffs and deeper economic cooperation.

Trump said the US will reduce its reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from 25 per cent, under the new agreement, in a bid to strengthen bilateral trade ties. In a post on his social media platform Truth Social,

Trump described Modi as 'one of my greatest friends' and said the deal includes commitments by India to reduce its own tariffs and non-tariff barriers, and to buy more American goods, particularly in energy, technology and agriculture.

The announcement also referenced India's potential shift away from Russian oil purchases, part of broader discussions that touched on geopolitical issues including the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The agreement marks a significant development in US-India economic relations amid ongoing negotiations over trade and tariff barriers that have dominated interactions between the two countries.