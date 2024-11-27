Trump Appoints Dr. Jay Bhattacharya as NIH Director: A New Era for Health Research

President-elect Donald Trump has announced Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, an expert of Indian origin, as the new Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The NIH, with a budget of $47.3 billion, is the country’s leading public funder of medical research.

Trump praised Bhattacharya for his work at Stanford and his criticism of U.S. COVID-19 policies.

Bhattacharya will team up with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to improve the NIH.

Together, they will tackle major health issues in America, including chronic illness.

A little about Dr. Jay Bhattacharya:

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya was born in Kolkata in 1968. He went on to earn both a medical degree and a Ph.D. in economics from Stanford University.

Currently, he is a Professor of Health Policy at Stanford University and also works as a research associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research.

Dr. Bhattacharya’s research focuses mainly on vulnerable populations. He looks at how government programs, biomedical advancements, and economics can help improve health outcomes.

In recent years, he has studied COVID-19, especially its impact on public health and how well government responses worked during the pandemic.

In 2020, Dr. Bhattacharya co-authored the Great Barrington Declaration. This statement, which became quite controversial, called for ending COVID-related lockdowns and putting targeted protections in place for vulnerable groups, such as the elderly.

Throughout his career, Dr. Bhattacharya has written 135 articles published in leading peer-reviewed journals covering topics like medicine, health policy, economics, and epidemiology.



