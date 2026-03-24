Trump ‘Backed Down’: Iran denies US talks claim

Tehran: Iran has sharply rejected US President Donald Trump's claim of a five-day ceasefire and ongoing negotiations, escalating the war of narratives between Washington and Tehran amid rising tensions in West Asia.

The response from Tehran came within hours of Trump's announcement, with multiple Iranian officials and media outlets dismissing the claim of any talks and portraying the US move as a sign of weakness rather than diplomacy.

Iran's Foreign Ministry categorically denied that any negotiations are taking place with Washington. Officials accused Trump of attempting to "buy time" while regional de-escalation efforts continue independently of US involvement. Iranian officials said the US claim is a strategic retreat bid rather than diplomacy amid rising West Asia tensions.

Adding to the strong response, IRGC-affiliated Iranian media claimed that there had been no discussions with Trump at all, asserting that the US President had stepped back due to fears of potential Iranian retaliation. Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for Iran's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, struck a defiant tone, saying: "The battle continues... and another defeat for the devil. Trump and the United States have once again been defeated."

The remarks reflect Tehran's attempt to frame the situation as a strategic victory, suggesting that US restraint is the result of pressure rather than diplomacy.