Trump Backs Tough Russia Sanctions Bill, Raising Possibility Of 500% Tariffs On India

US President Donald Trump has given his approval to a sweeping bipartisan bill aimed at tightening sanctions on Russia and significantly penalising countries that continue trade ties with Moscow, including India. The proposed legislation, according to Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, would empower the US President to impose severe economic measures on nations accused of indirectly supporting Russia’s war efforts by purchasing discounted Russian oil and energy products.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Trump, Graham said the President had “greenlit” the Russia sanctions bill and expressed confidence that it could be put to vote as early as next week. He explained that the bill is designed not only to intensify pressure on Russia but also to target countries whose trade with Moscow is seen as sustaining President Vladimir Putin’s war machine.

India, along with China and Brazil, is among the countries likely to come under close scrutiny if the legislation becomes law. This aligns with Trump’s earlier warnings to BRICS nations and his repeated criticism of India’s continued import of Russian crude. India is already facing steep US tariffs, having been hit with a 25% levy in 2025, followed by an additional 25% surcharge announced later the same year as a penalty for buying Russian oil.

The proposed “Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025” outlines strict conditions under which individuals or countries can be sanctioned. These include refusing to negotiate peace with Ukraine, violating a peace agreement, launching another invasion, or attempting to undermine Ukraine’s government. If found in violation, the President would be required to impose punitive measures ranging from visa restrictions to tariffs that could go up to 500%.

Beyond tariffs, the bill also calls for financial and trade restrictions, including blocking property and assets through the US Treasury and banning the export or transfer of US-produced energy and energy-related products to Russia via the Commerce Department.

For India, the implications could be severe. With existing tariffs already at 50%, Trump has recently hinted at the possibility of further hikes in 2026, citing New Delhi’s ongoing oil trade with Moscow. He suggested that tariffs could be raised quickly if India continues these purchases, despite describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi in positive terms.

If the bill is passed, it would legally obligate the US administration to raise tariffs to at least 500% on all goods and services imported from countries that knowingly trade in Russian-origin uranium and petroleum products. Such a move would mark a dramatic escalation in US trade policy and could significantly strain economic relations between Washington and New Delhi.