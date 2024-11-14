Donald Trump has a plan for the future of America: "Get the government totally out of your life, especially yours; you think you're special, huh, Donald?" President-elect Donald Trump said on Tuesday that billionaire backer Elon Musk and supporter Vivek Ramaswamy would head up a new "Department of Government Efficiency," while a Fox News host and member of one those fringe groups is lining up to be secretary of defence in the latest collection of appointed days after election winners picked from a base sprinkling Republican loyalists and staunch defenders.

From a handful of Senate-confirmed Cabinet-level jobs, Trump has selected a White House chief of staff and national security advisor key positions requiring no Senate confirmation.

10 people are being considered for these posts, the New York Times reported, citing people familiar with Trump's thinking as saying Trump wants nominees who will oust career bureaucrats he thinks are "the deep state". Trump's top priorities among Cabinet nominees include the attorney general and secretaries of defence, state and homeland security.

Elon Musk - Department of Government Efficiency

Trump has named the world's richest man, Elon Musk, to run a new Department of Government Efficiency (or "DOGE") with investor/Vivek Ramaswamy as the primary candidate. In a statement, Trump said the department - which is not yet established provides "advice and guidance from outside of Government" and works to "make changes to the Federal Bureaucracy with an eye on efficiency," including through cuts in spending and regulation. Musk, a prominent Trump supporter who gave $100 million to proTrumpt super PAC, has pitched the Mulvaney purse before and even seemingly named it for meme dogecoin currency.

Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defence

On Tuesday, Trump announced his choice of Pete Hegseth as secretary of defence, citing Hegseth's status as a combat veteran and co-host on Fox & Friends Weekend. As a member of the Army National Guard, Hegseth served in Cuba, Afghanistan, and Iraq. The veteran is a former head of Concerned Veterans for America. This right-leaning group has contacted Trump regarding veterans issues and one backed by billionaire Charles G. Koch -- among the wealthiest people on Earth. Hegseth has appeared on multiple Fox Nation series as well.

John Ratcliffe will be CIA Director

Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe will be CIA director. Ratcliffe, a former Texas congressman, briefly directed national intelligence from 2020 to 2021 and served as Trump's principal intelligence adviser during his final months in office. While he was director of national intelligence, Ratcliffe had declassified Russian intelligence claims which were never verified that Hillary Clinton signed off on a plan to tie Trump to Russia and the Democratic National Committee hacks in 2016. Democrats slammed Ratcliffe's move to make the information public, accusing him of using unverified disclosures in a politically helpful way for Trump.

William McGinley to be White House Counsel

Trump chose former White House cabinet secretary and GOP legal power player William McGinley to serve as his White House Counsel. McGinley joined to help Trump's 2016 presidential campaign clinch delegates at the Republican National Convention. Politico said he served as Trump's White House cabinet secretary from 2017 until 2019, when he oversaw advising other cabinet members on policy coordination, optics and ethics.

Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff

Trump will nominate Steven Witkoff, a GOP donor and real estate investor close to Kushner, as his special envoy for the Middle East. Witkoff is the chairman of the University of Miami Business School Real Estate Advisory Board and CEO of Witkoff, a real estate company he founded in 1997. He is also a longtime Trump friend and one of the president-elect's golfing buddies. In one of two assassination attempts on Trump, Witkoff was with him and claimed to NBC that Secret Service agents jumped on Trump like the president would have wings. "It took less than 20 seconds to get him off the golf course in Florida," Witkoff told Connecticut magazine, noting we were on a high alert.

Mike Huckabee to Be Ambassador to Israel

On Tuesday, Trump hailed his military service (27 years in the Army Special Forces) and announced that he appointed former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee to represent Israel. Huckabee, a pro-Israel figure who has scorned the Biden administration's pressures on a cease-fire with Hamas, said that "INEXPLICABLY" led to something else entirely. Huckabee has encouraged Israel to take over portions of the West Bank -- occupied by Israel in 1967 -- and has supported Israeli settlers in the territory. Huckabee, a former Southern Baptist pastor, often brings evangelicals to Israel.

Mike Waltz, R-Fla, as his National Security Adviser

On Tuesday, Trump confirmed he had chosen Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla, as his national security adviser. Waltz, a former Army Green Beret, has repeatedly aimed at China in recent months, called on NATO members to increase defence spending and predicted Trump would pressure Ukraine and Russia toward a negotiated resolution of the war in Ukraine.

Secretary of Homeland Security: Kristi Noem

Trump has chosen South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem for secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, two sources tell CNN — Early Tuesday.

Marco Rubio; Secretary of State

Over the weekend, various reports suggested that Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., could be Trump's pick for secretary of state. Trump could change his mind, the New York Times reports, while CNN says Trump had aimed at Rubio after initially wanting the job for former acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell.

EPA Admin: Lee Zeldin

Trump said Monday he'd recruited former Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N. Conviction of Environmental Working Group President Ken Cook, who led the EPA based on his "incredibly strong legal background," was described as "one of the real fighters for America First policies" in a statement.

Border Czar: Tom Homan

He announced Monday that, if he wins a second term, his former Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Tom Homan will fill the role Trump had planned for a mass deportation of undocumented migrants.

Un Ambassador: Elise Stefanik

Chief Of Staff: Susie Wiles

Two days after winning the election, Trump added his first major administrative pick by naming his campaign co-manager Susie Wiles as chief of staff. Wiles will be the first female officer to serve in this role.

Treasury Secretary

Another name on the speculative shortlist for this post is Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., former Trump ambassador to Japan. Other possibles include Trump's transition team co-chair Cantor Fitzgerald's CEO Howard Lutnick, former president of the U.S.

Energy Secretary

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who ran for president this year, is a leading contender. During his campaign, Burgum worked as a conduit between Trump and oil executives, helping to craft Trump's energy policy.

Education Secretary

In a recent interview with Education Week, the agency's former leader, Betsy DeVos, said she would be open to returning to the role. Trump wants to eliminate the department and leave education in the hands of states.

Trump has suggested that vaccine sceptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would have a significant role in setting health policy in his administration, telling an audience in Arizona earlier this month that Kennedy could do "anything he wants" and that he would work on health and women's health.

Tangent

In a Truth Social post over the weekend, Trump eliminated former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and his previous Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as options for picks in his second administration. Pompeo was seen as a possible defence secretary.

Since his victory Tuesday, Trump has relocated to Mar-a-Lago, hosting strategy sessions with top lieutenants about who gets jobs in his administration and how he will define a second term. Several right-wing organizations, some of which money Trump's closest associates and billionaire benefactors, are helping to mould the agenda for a potential second term. Among the people who are shaping Trump's policy and personnel decisions is one Elon Musk, who has been spotted at Mar-A-Lago many times since he was elected. Lutnick also heads up a group making recommendations on personnel selections and vetting interested candidates, the Times said, adding that Miller will be heavily involved in final choices.