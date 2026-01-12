Trump Claims Role Of ‘Acting President Of Venezuela’ After Maduro’s Arrest

Former US president Donald Trump has stirred international debate after sharing a digitally manipulated image on social media in which he refers to himself as the “Acting President of Venezuela.” The post surfaced just days after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured by US authorities, triggering sharp reactions across the globe.

Trump shared the image on Truth Social, featuring what appeared to be his official portrait alongside a caption identifying him as Venezuela’s acting leader. The image was styled to resemble a Wikipedia page, lending it an appearance of officialdom. Around the same time, Trump also made lighthearted remarks suggesting Marco Rubio as the “President of Cuba,” endorsing the idea with a brief comment.

Despite Trump’s claims, Venezuela’s leadership transition followed domestic constitutional procedures. After Maduro’s removal, the country’s Supreme Tribunal of Justice directed Vice President Delcy Rodríguez to assume the role of acting president to ensure continuity of governance and protect state institutions.

Following Maduro’s capture on January 3, Trump stated during a press conference that the United States would oversee Venezuela during the transition period, with the aim of restarting oil production. A day later, he went further by saying the US was effectively “in charge” of the country. However, Secretary of State Marco Rubio later indicated that Washington does not plan to directly govern Venezuela, even as it maintains an “oil quarantine” as part of its pressure strategy.

Maduro’s appearance before a US court on federal charges has further escalated tensions. He continues to challenge his detention, arguing that his capture breaches international law and violates his sovereign immunity.