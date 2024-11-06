Ahead of the U.S. Presidential election, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that if Donald Trump is re-elected, he will remove fluoride from public drinking water on his first day in office.

Kennedy said Trump would advise U.S. water systems to stop adding fluoride, calling it an "industrial waste" linked to health risks, including bone fractures and IQ loss.

He also mentioned that Trump and Melania Trump want to "Make America Healthy Again."

Kennedy has consistently opposed fluoride in water, a stance that is frequently criticized by the medical community.

Trump, who promised to include Kennedy in healthcare policy if re-elected, has expressed interest in exploring this idea.

"I haven't talked to him about it yet, but it sounds OK to me," Trump told NBC News.

He added, "It's possible," and said he would consult with other experts, calling Kennedy "a very talented guy with strong views."

What is Fluoride?

Fluoride is a natural mineral added to drinking water to prevent tooth decay. It strengthens teeth and protects against cavities. It is not industrial waste, as some claim.

There is no solid evidence linking fluoride in water to serious health issues like cancer or bone fractures.

Studies have found no connection between fluoride and conditions like osteoporosis or cancer.

The WHO and CDC support fluoride’s safety and recommend a limit of 1.5 mg per liter in water. The CDC also calls fluoridation one of the top public health achievements.

Trump has shown interest in Kennedy’s health views, including on vaccines.

He said he would consult with Kennedy and other experts before making decisions on vaccines.

There is no solid evidence linking fluoride in water to serious health issues, like cancer or bone fractures. Experts, including Professor Loc Do, have found no connection between fluoride and conditions like osteoporosis or cancer.

The WHO and CDC support fluoride’s safety and recommend a limit of 1.5 mg per liter in water.

The CDC also calls fluoridation one of the top public health achievements.

Trump has shown interest in Kennedy’s health views, including on vaccines.

He said he would consult with Kennedy and other experts before making decisions on vaccines.