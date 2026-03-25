Trump Effect: H1B visa registrations ‘dip’ by 50%!

Washington: The H1B visa registration process for fiscal year 2027 has closed, and filings this year are estimated to have dropped by around 30 to 50 percent compared to last year, according to a report quoting immigration experts. While the decline has affected large IT outsourcing firms and startups, experts say the revised rules are also opening up opportunities for other companies.

The fall in applications is being linked to employers taking a cautious approach. Many chose not to file this year due to higher visa fees and uncertainty surrounding changes to the lottery system. While some reports suggest fall in registrations by about 50 percent compared to last year, while others estimated the drop is at around 30 percent.

The new rules have affected large outsourcing firms, but they have also created an advantage for some groups, such as: Master’s degree holders in the United States, Mid-sized companies ready to offer higher pay for specialised talent, smaller firms that earlier found it difficult to compete against bulk filings by large outsourcing companies. “Previously, these companies were often discouraged by the diluted odds created by large outsourcing firms. Now that the playing field is level, they feel they have a legitimate, fair shot at securing talent,” says analysts.

They said Master’s degree holders in the United States are likely to benefit the most due to the Master’s cap and a shift towards higher-skilled, better-paid roles.

The registration window closed on March 19, after which the selection process was expected to begin. The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) plans to inform selected applicants by March 31, through their online accounts.

Each year, the United States issues 85,000 H1B visas under the annual cap: 65,000 visas for speciality occupations requiring at least a bachelor’s degree in a specific field; 20,000 additional visas for applicants who have earned a master’s degree or higher from a US university.