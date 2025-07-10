Trump Enacts 50% Tariff on Brazilian Imports; President Lula Rejects What He Calls 'Foreign Tutelage'

The decision, apparently in response to Trump’s support for Brazil’s coup-accused former president Jair Bolsonaro, has raised a diplomatic conflict between the countries. President Luiz Inácio Lula responds to Trump tariff tweet and trade decision, wrote on X that, “Brazil is a sovereign country with independent institutions, and it will not tolerate any kind of Trump Brazil trade tensions.”

He further said that “unilateral increases in US vs Brazil tariff will be treated in accordance with the Law of Economic Reciprocity of Brazil.” He also spoke on Bolsonaro’s trial in his ongoing judgement, adding that Brazil will not allow interference in its US Brazil economic relations. He said, “The judicial proceedings against those who should be held accountable for the organization of the coup d'état are the exclusive responsibility of the Judicial Branch of Brazil and, therefore, cannot be the subject of any interference or threat that could harm the autonomy of our institutions.”

He made the announcement after the Brazil hits back at US in Brasília last week to express “profound concern” over the American embassy statement which called Bolsonaro the “victim of political persecution”.

Bolsonaro, who lost to Lula in the 2022 Brazilian presidential elections, is being tried for allegedly trying to remain in power after his defeat in the election.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump had tweeted in support of Bolsonaro on his Truth Social platform: “LEAVE BOLSONARO ALONE. He has been under continuous scrutiny and criticism for a considerable duration” Responding to Trump’s tweet, Lula said that it was not acceptable to interfere in Brazil’s internal Brazil US trade war and repeated that “No one is above the law.”

In the announcement, trade dispute Trump Lula also blamed previous US presidents for bringing the industry to a “weakened state” and also called the current administration’s policies “thoughtless” and “stupid.”