Trump Extends Diwali Greetings, Praises Modi And India Amid Russia Oil Remarks
Highlights
- During a Diwali celebration at the White House, Donald Trump lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “great friend” and reiterated his claim that India is scaling back oil imports from Russia.
- He emphasized his admiration for Indians, discussed ongoing US-India trade deals, and expressed hope for an end to the Ukraine war.
While celebrating Diwali in the Oval Office, former US President Donald Trump once again praised India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a “great friend” and highlighting their strong relationship. Trump repeated his claim that India is significantly reducing its oil trade with Russia, marking the fourth time he has made this statement within a week.
He remarked that Modi shares his desire to see the war between Russia and Ukraine come to an end and emphasized that India has substantially cut its oil purchases from Moscow. “He’s not going to buy much oil from Russia. They’ve already reduced it greatly and will continue to do so,” Trump said.
Expressing his affection for India, Trump added, “I love the people of India. We’re working on great trade deals between our countries. I spoke to Prime Minister Modi today, and we have a very good relationship.”
The remarks came amid ongoing trade negotiations between Washington and New Delhi, following the imposition of 50% tariffs on Indian imports, half of which were penalties for doing business with Russia.
Trump also lit a traditional Diwali lamp at the White House during the event, which was attended by several dignitaries, including Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu and senior officials like Kash Patel and Tulsi Gabbard. He extended warm Diwali greetings to Indians worldwide, acknowledging the growing friendship between the two nations.
