Trump hits out at Google over censorship Former US president Donald Trump has lashed out at Google over reports that were censoring news and photos of the Republican presidential candidate. "Google has been very bad. They've been very irresponsible and I have a feeling that Google is going to be close to shut down because I don't think Congress is going to take it. I really don't think so. Google has to be careful," Trump told Fox News in an interview.

Early this week, Trump alleged that it was virtually impossible to find pictures or anything about the failed assassination bid on him on July 13 on Google. Google, however, denied those allegations.