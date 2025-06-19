Trump hosts Pakistan army chief Asim Munir, internet serves a side of memes

In a move that stirred diplomatic ripples and sparked an online meme fest, US President Donald Trump hosted Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, for a private luncheon at the White House on Wednesday.

The meeting came at a delicate time geopolitically—just weeks after a brief military standoff between India and Pakistan, and amid rising tensions between Iran and Israel. With Pakistan's close ties to Iran, the luncheon fueled speculation about potential strategic shifts and Trump's foreign policy intentions.

Yet, while political circles buzzed with analyses, the internet had a different agenda—humor. Social media platforms, particularly X (formerly Twitter), erupted with memes imagining everything from diplomatic gossip to biryani-filled buffets.

One viral meme read, “Trump giving free food to Munir so that Pakistan can backstab Iran when the time comes.” Another user shared a still from 3 Idiots featuring overloaded plates, captioned: “First visuals from Trump and Asim Munir’s lunch emerge.” Someone even joked, “Only thing missing was Rancho serving biryani!”

A third post featured a deepfake video of General Munir dancing with the text: “Donald Trump after meeting Asim Munir.”

Though the strategic undertones of this meeting are yet to unfold, the internet has already declared its winner—meme-makers.