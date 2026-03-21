Trump Iran War Strategy: US Considers Winding Down Amid Middle East Tensions

Donald Trump signaled to stop the US - Iran war and plans to wind down the military operations in Iran.Trump announced that the US is “ getting very close to meeting our objectives”. He highlighted that the US may reduce its military involvement.He is not looking for a ceasefire and insisted that “ you don’t do a ceasefire when you are obliterating the other side.”

The US Iran conflict has entered into its third week.Iran has launched drone and missile attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, Israel, and energy facilities across the Gulf. In response, US forces carried out strikes that Trump says have badly weakened Iran’s ability to threaten America and its allies. As per the White House officials, the mission was expected to take 4–6 weeks, and progress so far has been “exceptional.”

Currently, the US has temporarily lifted the sanctions on Iranian oil shipments to stabilize the global supply.This step is expected to release nearly 140 million barrels of crude into the market which will be a relief from high prices however tension in Middle East is still high, as Iran has blocked the Strait of Hormuz and carried out attacks on refineries in Kuwait and Qatar. This move has pushed Brent crude above $112 per barrel.

Trump also requested NATO allies and other nations to take responsibility for securing the Strait of Hormuz.He restated that the US does not plan to send ground troops but will continue targeted strikes. As the situation unfolds, the possibility of the Iran war winding down raises questions about regional stability and the future of US involvement in the Middle East.