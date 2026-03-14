Trump: "Iran’s Leadership Wiped Out Twice"

President Donald Trump, speaking from the South Lawn before departing for Florida on March 13, 2026, made a series of bold claims regarding the efficacy of Operation Epic Fury. According to Trump, U.S. and Israeli precision strikes have effectively "obliterated" the upper echelons of the Iranian government on two separate occasions since hostilities began in late February.

The President asserted that the central command of the Islamic Republic is in such disarray that they are currently "looking for a new leader" to replace the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his immediate successors. While U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed "massive structural damage" to government facilities in Tehran, military analysts remain cautious. They suggest that while the formal chain of command is fractured, the Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) has likely moved to a decentralized "shadow" leadership model to maintain control over the country’s remaining missile batteries.

"They are in total disarray," the President stated. "We’ve taken out the head of the snake twice, and right now, they are scrambling to find anyone left to lead."

While the Pentagon has not officially confirmed the death of the Supreme Leader, intelligence reports suggest that the traditional chain of command in Tehran has been severed, forcing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) into a decentralized, "ghost" command structure to maintain control over their remaining ballistic assets.